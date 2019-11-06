Brothers charged in man's shooting death, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two brothers fatally shot a man during an attempted robbery and then carjacked a 70-year-old woman near the crime scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Barton Drive on Sept. 26 to investigate a missing person report and found German Guzman-Jimenez inside a residence suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Around the same time, deputies said there was an attempted burglary of another residence on Barton Drive and the suspects fled in a gray vehicle.

Guzman-Jimenez's residence was searched and a gun that had fired one cartridge and still had one unfired cartridge was found on the dining room table, according to the affidavit. Deputies said a projectile was found on the kitchen floor.

A man showed up to the scene during the investigation and said his sons, Edward Tohorton, 19, and Raul Tohorton Carreon, 20, were responsible, records show.

He said Tohorton Carreon shot Guzman-Jimenez in the stomach and the bullet went through him and struck Tohorton in the knee, according to the report.

A woman who was on the phone with Guzman-Jimenez before his death said she didn't hear any type of altercation, but she believed the brothers were trying to rob the victim, authorities said.

The suspects were located with the carjacking victim's vehicle on Orange Avenue and West Sand Lake Road, records show.

Deputies said the 70-year-old carjacking victim said she was at a stop light at Old Cheney Highway and North Semoran Boulevard, which is about a half mile from Barton Drive, when the men got into her vehicle and forced her to drive.

One of the men had a knife, according to the affidavit.

The woman drove until the suspects eventually forced her out and continued driving in her vehicle, authorities said.

Both suspects are facing charges of second-degree murder and carjacking. They're being held in the Orange County Jail.

