Broward Sheriff's deputy killed in on-duty crash

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Broward Sheriff's deputy has died after being involved in a crash while on duty Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. as the deputy was responding to a call of a domestic dispute.

This morning our hearts are heavy. The Broward Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the loss of a #BSO deputy who died after being involved in an on-duty crash early Sunday morning. We ask for thoughts and prayers. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 21, 2019

According to BSO, he and another deputy, who were driving separate cars, were heading southbound on Military Trail approaching the intersection of Southwest 10th Street.

"As the first BSO vehicle made its way through the intersection, it crashed with a Toyota Tundra that was heading eastbound on Southwest 10th Street," officials said.

The second BSO deputy, who witnessed the crash, immediately called for help.

Heartbreaking news this morning to hear that we lost a Broward Sheriff Deputy while responding to a call. Justin and I are praying for the Deputy’s loved ones and the entire @browardsheriff family. pic.twitter.com/xuuozZjrFZ — Fla. AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 21, 2019

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the deputy and the single occupant of the pickup to a local hospital.

The deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital and the driver of the pickup has been hospitalized but is said to be stable, authorities said.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the collision.

The names of both drivers are being temporarily withheld, according to authorities.

Anyone who was in the area of the crash and has any information regarding it is asked to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-321-4842.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.