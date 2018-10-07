Brunches, drag race part of Come Out With Pride 2018 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The LGBTQ community will be honored and celebrated with brunches, a parade and other fabulous events during this year's Come Out With Pride in downtown Orlando.

The weeklong party kicks off Oct. 8 with a Drag Race 5K through Baldwin Park, reaches its peak with the Come Out With Pride festival at Lake Eola on Oct. 13, then winds down with a Recovery Brunch at Celine Orlando on Oct. 14.

“We are truly excited to showcase a diverse series of events for 2018 including a 5K race, an international film screening, as well as our signature events we hold each year,” said Jeff Prystajko, board president of Come Out With Pride. “With the addition of our two amazing celebrity headliners, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Our core initiative is to bring people together. We hope our week of events will encourage more to come out, as well as increase fundraising for our Pride Gives Back scholarship and grant program.”

Celebrity guests this year include pop star Betty Who at the Pride Stage, house and dance music singer Crystal Waters headlining the Amphitheater Stage and "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Michelle Visage, who will be serving as the grand marshal at the Most Colorful Parade.

Last year's event drew more than 160,000 attendees, and this year promises to be just as big.

Below is a list of events and other details for Come Out With Pride 2018.

Drag Race 5K

When: Oct. 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

What: Attendees are invited to put on their most colorful outfits as they compete in this 5K race in Baldwin alongside popular drag personalities. Registration is required and starts at $35 for adults.

Where: Harbor Park, 4990 New Broad St. in Orlando

More information here.

Reel Pride Film Screening

House of Pride -- The Edge Reunion

Oct. 9, 5 to 10 p.m."MAR" director William Vitoria will be present for a Q&A session after a screening of the award-winning film, which is part love story, part thriller. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.The Venue, 511 Virginia Dr. in OrlandoMore information here

Weekend launch party

Oct. 10, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.Organizers say they're bringing back Orlando's most successful gay night for one night only in honor of Come Out With Pride. Performances include dancing, voguing, drag and more. Admission is free.Ace Cafe, 100 W Livingston St. in OrlandoMore information here

Block party

Oct. 11, 6 to 11:30 p.m.Local and national talent -- including Broadway singer Frenchie Davis -- will be showcased during this event. Orlando's Gidget Galore will serve as emcee and hostess, and the Come Out With Pride mascot, Lola the Swan, will make a special appearance. Admission is free but VIP tickets are available.The Veranda, 707 E Washington St. in OrlandoMore information here

Big gay brunch

Oct. 12, 7 p.m. to Oct. 13, 2:30 a.m.Stonewall will be the center of this neighborhood block party, featuring multiple music areas and a special appearance by EDM artist Luciana.Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. in OrlandoMore information here

Come Out With Pride Festival

Oct. 13, noon to 3 p.m.Seasons 52 is providing the brunch spread at this 21-and-up event. Expect bottomless mimosas, bloody marys and a DJ. Tickets are $50 at the door, $42 in advance.The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Dr. site 100 in OrlandoMore information here

Pride After-Party at Parliament House

Oct. 13, noon to 10 p.m.The Most Colorful Parade, the Pride Rally, fireworks and two stages for performers are all part of this event. Admission is free.Lake Eola Park, 512 E Washington St. in OrlandoMore information here

Pride After-Party at Stonewall

Oct. 13, 9:30 p.m. to Oct. 14, 3 a.m."RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Carson Kressley and contestants Monet Xchange and Ginger Minj will be at this 18-and-up after-party. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.Parliament House, 410 N Orange Blossom Trail in OrlandoMore information here

Recovery brunch

Oct. 13, 8 p.m. to Oct. 14, 2:30 a.m.The cast from FX's "Pose" will be making appearances alongside other local performers and dancers. Tickets are $20 to $30 at the door.Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. in OrlandoMore information here

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.There's nothing better than brunch after a weekend of partying. Hosted at Celine Orlando, the event will have a catered brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas and a bloody mary bar. Tickets are $55 in advance, $75 at the door.Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. in OrlandoMore information here

For full details on this year's event -- including sponsors and directions -- go to ComeOutWithPride.com.

