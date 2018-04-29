Brush fire burning near I-95 on Micco Preserve

PALM BAY, Fla. - Brevard County Fire Rescue, Palm Bay Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are responding to a brush fire that has spread about 500 acres off of southbound I-95 on the Micco Preserve, according to authorities. The fire is 10 percent contained.

Fire units are working the scene near the area of Babcock Road and Sotile Canal, according to Palm Bay Fire Rescue.

Micco Road and Babcock Road are shut down with air drops happening soon, according to authorities. The fire has spread to the east side of Babcock Road.

Authorities say to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

