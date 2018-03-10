Brush fire extinguished behind home in Palm Bay neighborhood

PALM BAY, Fla. - Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel extinguished a small brush fire Saturday morning behind a home in the Deer Run neighborhood in southern Palm Bay.

Fire Chief Mark Schollmeyer said the vegetation blaze burned less than 1 acre, News 6 partner Florida Today reported,

The Deer Run subdivision entrance is located at the intersection of Babcock Street and Micco Road.

In a Facebook post, BCFR officials reminded residents that Brevard County remained under high wildfire danger Saturday because of dry conditions, per the Florida Forest Service.

Saturday's fire burned one day after fire officials issued a no burn ban in Brevard County, according to Florida Today.

"We have issued no burn authorizations" in Brevard, Florida Forest Service spokesman Cliff Frazier said. "We won't until the red flag is lifted. We're asking the public to use extreme caution."

The red flag warning is issued when the humidity levels reach 35 percent or less for more than four hours or wind gusts are more than 15 mph. Brevard was also rated 5 (extreme) on a 5-point scale for fire danger by the forest service.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.