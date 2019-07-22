Brush fire forces closure of State Road 407 in Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - State Road 407 is closed in Brevard County as crews work to extinguish a brush fire burning near the road Monday evening.

The fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m.

The road closure is in effect between Interstate 95 and State Road 528. Florida Department of Transportation video from that area shows heavy smoke billowing over the interstate.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Brevard County Fire Rescue and the Titusville Fire Department are fighting the fire but there's no word on when the road will reopen.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

