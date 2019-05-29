750-acre brush fire in Marion County forces evacuations

Crews in Marion County battle a 750-acre brush fire near the Ocala National Forest.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Crews in Marion County are working to extinguish a 750-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded at 2 p.m. to the brush fire reported near the Ocala National Forest on 183rd Avenue Road in Ocklawaha.

Lake Bryant Mobile Home and RV Park was evacuated due to the flames. Fire rescue officials said 50 homes were evacuated.

Crews with the U.S. Forest Service, Florida Forest Service, Marion County Fire Recue and Marion County Sheriff's Office are all at the scene.

Five helicopters are making bucket drops and a fixed-wing tanker is also making drops to contain the fire.

On Wednesday, most of Central Florida’s nine counties were experiencing moderate to very high fire danger, according to the Florida Fire Service Fire Danger Index.

The chance of wildfires is expected to increase this week, with no rain in the forecast until Saturday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

