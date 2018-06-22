40-acre brush fire in Orange County extinguished

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-acre brush fire in Orange County that was growing heavily was extinguished shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Officials from Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire near Young Pine Road, which is near the Orange County landfill, was 15 acres around 3:30 p.m. An hour later, it had more than doubled in size to 40 acres.

No evacuations or injuries were reported.

Crews from Orange County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fire Service extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

