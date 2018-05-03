Brush fire jumps I-95 in Grant-Valkaria

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A brush fire south of the northbound Interstate 95 rest area in Grant-Valkaria was being handled by Brevard County and Palm Bay firefighters Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

As of 7 p.m., the brush fire has jumped I-95, but the highway remains open, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. Motorists in the area are urged to use caution.

Reports say the fire was moving westward.

Firefighters began traveling to the fire, which is off Oakenshaw Avenue, about 5:20 p.m. As of 8 p.m., the fire was 10 acres with unknown containment.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported no visibility issues on I-95. The fire is at mile marker 168.

