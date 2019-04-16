Budweiser introduces new beer to celebrate moon landing

ST. LOUIS - Budweiser has announced a new limited beer brewed in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and the determination of the American spirit.

Budweiser says the beer, Discovery Reserve, was originally launched in September of 2017, was first created to debut new recipes made by brewmasters and tie relevant moments in time.

The newest batch of the brew, inspired by an archival Budweiser recipe, was created around the same time of the Apollo Moon missions.

The Discovery Reserve is described as being a medium-roast Voyager barley malt with a light, hoppy aroma, toasted barley malt and a hint of toffee. The beer is brewed by Karissa Norrington, a Budwieser brewmaster and retired U.S. Air Force captain.

“This Bud’s for those who challenged the odds and made the impossible, possible,” said Ricardo Marques, VP of marketing core and value brands at Anheuser-Busch.

