Bullet lodged in woman's neck days after Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando mother who was struck by a stray bullet while she was asleep is still in pain from a bullet lodged in the back of her head near the base of her neck.

Samantha Gardner said she was fast asleep on Sept. 6 when a suspected intruder was shot and killed during a home invasion.

"Imagine just being asleep and being awakened by a bullet, that is not something to easily process," Gardner said.

The 39-year-old said the path of the stray bullet that pierced through her skin is still embedded beneath her scalp.

After multiple visits to the hospital she said she still doesn't have answers.

"I went to the trauma doctor yesterday, the trauma surgeon and he said they cannot attempt to take the bullet out because it is risky to where it is at in my neck," Gardner said.

The deadly shooting was reported at 2:16 a.m. at the Oak Hills Apartments at 4498 Silver Star Road in Orlando, deputies said. Gardner said the bullet that wasn't meant for her but has caused major damage.

"It's like lead is inside my head literally burns me, it's tender and it's like a whole bunch of mixed feelings going on in my head," Gardner said.

Gardner said she still doesn't know who pulled the trigger or whether her shooter is still at large.

"I have no idea who shot me," she said.

She said a few centimeters meant the difference between life and death she said this has been a life-changing experience.

"This is something that I may have to live with for the rest of my life, that is ridiculous."

Gardner said surgeons are hesitant to operate on her and remove the bullet. She said doctors will attempt to remove it in December to give it time to heal.



