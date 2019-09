DELTONA, Fla. - Shots were fired during some sort of altercation early Monday outside a McDonald's in Deltona, and although a restaurant window was shattered, no one was shot, deputies said.

The shooting was reported on Howland Boulevard, a couple of blocks from Pine Ridge High School.

It's not known if anyone was arrested.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.