Bullets damage Capital Plaza building in downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Windows at the Capital Plaza building in downtown Orlando were left shattered or otherwise damaged after being hit by bullets in a recent shooting, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they were called to 301 E. Pine St. shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to four bullet holes in four separate glass windows on the northeast side of the building.

The damage was found on the 15th floor, 11th floor, between the 11th and 12th floors and between the ninth and 10th floors.

Security officers who were in the building overnight said they did not hear gunshots, but a woman who lives nearby said she thought she heard gunshots between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday coming from the area of East Central Boulevard.

