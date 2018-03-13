Bullets hit homes during target practice near Deltona residential area

DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that bullets flew toward a Deltona home Sunday afternoon.

Residents along Wood Rose Way reported hearing gunshots just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

"You hear it? They are shooting again," a homeowner is heard saying on the phone with dispatchers. "Like, they are hitting the house and I have my daughter in here. She's 3 years old."

Investigators said just a few hundred feet from the homes, Justin Jackson and Sarah Jackson were shooting target practice with a rifle and a handgun. Deputies said the two were not aware that the homes were so close to the wooded area.

"They are flying through the front," the witness told dispatchers. "Like, you can hear it in front of the house going by."

Investigators said about eight bullet holes were found surrounding a window of a house, and another home had damage to a screen porch.

Detectives said no one was hit by any of the bullets.

Justin Jackson and Sarah Jackson were each given a written arrest and a court date.

