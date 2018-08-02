Bump in the road on an overpass? There's a reason for that

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

There’s not one driver or passenger who has driven over an overpass, bridge or flyover who hasn’t felt that bump in the roadway when the roadway surface changes.

But why does that even need to happen? Why can’t the roadway surface just be smooth across?

Stanely, of Central Florida, writes, “When driving on I-4, I have noticed most of it is paved with tar. When you travel over an overpass though, it's different. Why is that?”

Well this even had me scratching my head and I had to do some digging. I reached out to my contacts at the Florida Department of Transportation. If it's dealing with materials of the road, they would know.

FDOT indicated on new construction, such as on I-4, a concrete bridge surface offers a safe and smooth ride, as well as a rigid surface that is durable and meets today’s standards.

Engineers and designers do not typically call for asphalt over the concrete on bridges, but there are some occasions where it might be done for maintenance purposes.

