Burger King mocks Trump on Twitter over his misspelling of 'hamburgers'

As if President Donald Trump serving a bunch of fast food at the White House to a college football team weren't bizarre enough, now Burger King is mocking Trump on Twitter after he misspelled the word "hamburger" in an early morning tweet.

"Due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders," the fast-food chain's official Twitter account tweeted Tuesday morning. "Just serving hamburgers today."

Trump's original tweet has since been deleted, but the president tweeted Tuesday morning about all the fast food he personally bought and served for the national champion Clemson football team when the players visited the White House.

"Great being with the national champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "Becasue of the shutdown I served them massive amounts of fast food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!"

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

Wendy's, McDonald's and Domino's Pizza were also served at the White House event. So far, none of those companies' social media accounts have made statements regarding the president and his spelling.

