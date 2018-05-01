Burger King workers forced into freezer during robbery, employee says

COCOA, Fla. - Workers at a fast-food restaurant in Brevard County were forced into a freezer Monday night during a robbery, according to an employee.

The robbery happened at a Burger King at 4600 West King St. in Cocoa.

According to the employee, three men and a woman came into the restaurant around closing time and held workers at gunpoint.

The employee, who was not working at the time, said the culprits took the workers' cellphones and ordered them into a freezer during the robbery.

No one was injured, according to the employee.

Cocoa police confirmed that detectives are investigating an armed robbery at the business, but haven't released any additional details.

