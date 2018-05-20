Burglar who stole items from home, used victim's credit card sought, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected burglar who broke into a home.

Deputies said the victim reported that a person unlawfully entered his home off Hager Way in the Azalea Park subdivision between 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 4.

The burglar entered the home by breaking the window of a rear door. Deputies said the burglar took a Smith & Wesson Shield semi-automatic 9mm pistol, a Glock-19 9mm semi-automatic pistol, an Apple Watch, a Dell laptop, cash, credit cards and jewelry.

The burglar also fraudulently used the victim’s credit card at a Wawa and at Nikki's Food & Lotto, both on South Goldenrod Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Officials said tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

