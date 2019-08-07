News

Woman in her 80s awakened, beaten by burglars in Orange County home

Victim taken to hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman in her 80s was awakened and beaten by burglars early Wednesday in her Orange County home, according to her lifelong friend.

The burglary was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 3700 block of South Tampa Avenue near 37th Street.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the victim awoke after an unknown number of people broke into the home.

The victim was beaten and later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The intruders fled the scene.

The friend said he's the victim's tenant.

No other details have been released.

