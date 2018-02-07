Burglars hit 5 stores, smash windows at Oviedo shopping plaza

OVIEDO, Fla. - Burglars smashed the windows of several businesses at an Oviedo shopping center and stole money from one of them, police said.

The burglaries were reported around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Tuscawilla Bend Shopping Center.

The owner of P&T Nails and Spa said the assailants stole about $100. Windows were also smashed at Subway, Hair Cuttery, Papa Murphy's Pizza and The Pets Natural Choice.

"It just took a while for it to sink in what happened. We were asleep. We work seven days a week and long hours, so I was just very angry and just feel violated." business owner Debra Phillips said.

Security cameras show at least one of the burglars smashing and grabbing the cash register from the nail salon. A description of the culprits has not yet been released.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.