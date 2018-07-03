Burglars may have set Orange City house on fire

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - An Orange City house was apparently set ablaze early Tuesday during a possible burglary, police said.

The house fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. on Hillside Avenue near Enterprise Road.

Orange City police said the homeowner was out of town and no injuries were reported.

"(It's a) possible burglary. (We're) speaking with the homeowner for more details about the condition of the home when they left," police said.

Police said it appears the house was intentionally set on fire.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said they have no information about possible culprits.

