Burglars smash doors at 5 Deltona Landings Plaza businesses, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff's deputies are investigating a series break-ins at a Deltona shopping center where five businesses were targeted, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A deputy was called Wednesday to the Deltona Landings Plaza on Doyle Road just after 3 a.m. after a security alarm at Advance America ADV was triggered.

According to the report, the glass front doors of that business as well as those at Hair Cuttery, Nail Art and Day Spa, Dollar Tree, and China Kitchen were all broken. Deputies said the Publix in the same plaza was likely not broken into because employees were inside the store.

Managers at the Advance America ADV said nothing was taken. Authorities are still trying to contact owners or managers of the other businesses to find out if anything was taken.

Deputies estimate about $3,500 in damages to the businesses.

