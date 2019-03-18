Burglary suspect tracked down after using stolen credit card at GameStop, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives were able to track down a vehicle burglary suspect after the man used the credit card he stole at a GameStop where he had recently applied for a job, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the vehicle burglary happened either Thursday night or early Friday morning in Orange City. The victim's wallet containing his driver's license, concealed carry permit military ID, credit card and debit card were stolen from his unlocked vehicle along with a handgun, a holster, two seven-round magazines and 15 rounds of ammunition, the affidavit said.

The victim said his stolen credit card has been used multiple times at GameStop, once at Target, once through the Lyft ride-sharing app and once at a convenience store before he canceled the card, according to the report.

A deputy went to the GameStop and spoke to a manager who remembered Dylon Santana, 20, making the purchases because he used his membership card and he had filled out a job application a few weeks earlier, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said surveillance video showed Santana purchase the game "Shadow of War," along with a warranty for a total of $18.09. He then came back and tried to buy an Xbox game system, Game Informer magazine, a Madden video game, a hooded sweatshirt, a reserve order deposit for a "Mortal Kombat" game and a game warranty but the transaction was declined, the report said.

Santana then bought those items except for the Xbox game system and the purchase went through, according to the affidavit.

The manager gave the deputy a copy of the application Santana filled out earlier this month, which provided the suspect's full name and address, the report said.

Santana was not home when a deputy went to his residence but on Sunday, he spotted Santana riding his bike nearby while wearing the fraudulently purchased sweatshirt and took him into custody, according to authorities.

Deputies said Santana originally claimed that his friend let him borrow the bank cards to use at GameStop, but later said he found the wallet between East Hancock Street and Saxon Boulevard and he used the cards to make the transactions before tossing the credit card in some bushes.

Santana was arrested on charges of armed burglary of a conveyance, illegal use of credit cards to obtain goods and grand theft-firearm.

Deputies noted that so far this year, 28 guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles in Volusia County. For tips on safely storing firearms, click here.

