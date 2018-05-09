Burned body found under I-4 exit ramp in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A burned body found was found early Wednesday under the Colonial Drive exit ramp on Interstate 4.

Investigators said firefighters were called just after midnight for a report of a fire at the exit ramp.

Crews discovered a burning mattress and found the body, officials said.

Police shut down the ramp for hours to investigate, but authorities do not suspect any foul play. The ramp was later reopened.

The victim's name has not been released.

A death investigation is now underway after a burned body was found under I4 exit ramp overnight. What we know at this hour about what happened in my live report at 6 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7XKpwG4B7f — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 9, 2018

