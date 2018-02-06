Bus catches fire near busy roadway during rush-hour traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. - People along South Orange Avenue in Orlando witnessed a scary scene during rush hour Monday, as smoke poured from a bus.

"I look out and I see the whole bus, like, smoking, a little bit of fire on the back. I'm like, 'Oh snap," said Burger King employee Jon De Pryor.

De Pryor said he was working inside the restaurant on South Orange Avenue when he heard an explosion and ran outside to take cellphone video.

He told News 6 he could hear the windows shattering from inside the Burger King.

"Someone came in here and they told us the bus on our property was on fire, so we all run over there and we see it smoking," manager Justin Stroll said.

Stroll said the restaurant's parking lot was blocked off for hours as fire crews contained the flames.

He said the bus has been sitting in the parking lot for years and it's known to have squatters.

"When we ran outside, there was smoke everywhere," Stroll said. "It was like burning plastic. We couldn't breathe."

Orlando Fire Department officials said no one was injured in the fire and that it's still under investigation.

