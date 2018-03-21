Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomes baby giraffe

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomed a new resident this week: a baby giraffe.

The new giraffe, appropriately named Patty, was born the Friday before St. Patrick's Day. She stood at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed 105 pounds at birth.

Patty already has some built-in friends: she was the third giraffe born at Busch Gardens in the past four months.

Busch Gardens officials say Patty and her mother, Bititi, will be back on the Serengeti Plain exhibit and able to be viewed by the public soon.

