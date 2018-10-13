Bush breaks toddler's fall from 3-story apartment building, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A young child was injured after falling from the third floor of an apartment about 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The incident happened at the University Village apartment complex on Florida Avenue, west of Babcock Street.

Police said authorities arrived to discover the 20-month-old child was alert and crying.

It is believed the family had the windows open, allowing fresh air into the apartment, police said. The windows are equipped with screens.

Police said the child was playing in her bedroom when she approached the window and pushed on the screen.

The pressure caused the screen to release and the child fell to the ground below, police said.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports the child was taken to an Orlando-area hospital as a precaution.

Police said members of the Melbourne Police Department the Department of Children and Families are working together to determine whether negligence played a role in the incident.

"There was some furniture that the child was able to climb up on and pushed on the screen to look out" a window, Lt. Shawn Eising said. A bush below the window was able to break the child's fall.

"Unfortunately, it was just one of those crazy accidents," Eising said.

Police said the child was described as stable and actively playing, with only a minor bone fracture.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.