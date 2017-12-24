Busiest day expected at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Airport leaders said they expected Dec. 23 to be the peak of potentially a record-breaking season at the Orlando International Airport.

Even by nightfall, eyeballs were still glued to the flight status board at the airport, with travelers triple-checking holiday plans, and families anxiously waiting to make sure everything goes according to plan.

"This is cutting it close, but it doesn't matter as long as they get here," said Efrain Aquino of Lake Wales, who was waiting for his two children to land on separate flights into Orlando.

"It's good to be home for the holiday and back to warm weather," said Laurie Levin of Orlando, who was returning home after spending time in New York City.

But a funny thing happened to Levin and just about everyone News 6 spoke with at the airport: getting through the airports wasn't that difficult.

"We said, 'Where is the rush?'" Levin asked. "They said, 'We just beat the rush.'"

The crowds and the waiting wasn't as bad as many expected, at least around midday and into the early evening Saturday.

"Other than a little late start out of Helena, Montana, it went really well," said Sarah Bauer, who arrived in Orlando from Montana, and was waiting for other family to land. "It was about 5 degrees at the airport in Helena this morning, so they had to de-ice the plane."

Bauer is one of more than a million people expected to stay in Orlando this holiday season. According to AAA, Orlando is the most popular destination for the holidays this year, edging out Anaheim, California.

Now, getting to the airport and parking is a different story. Several parking garages at the airport appeared near-capacity. There were significant wait times for people driving to the pickup and drop-off spots at the airport as well.

That's why airport officials recommend getting to the airport three hours before a flight and even using the new parking garage C on the south side of the airport, which opened in November.

