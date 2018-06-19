Calls for police review board after excessive force findings in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - Excessive force findings and calls for a citizens police review board are dividing some people in Cocoa.

A meeting Tuesday night at Cocoa City Hall will attract both supporters and critics of two former police officers as well as support and opposition to creating a police review board.

Rev. Johnnie Dennis, president of the Cocoa chapter of the National Action Network, is leading the push for an independent watchdog of the Cocoa Police Department.

"The community does not feel safe when people who are supposed to serve and protect are the ones violating the law," Dennis said.

An internal investigation by the Police Department concluded former Officers George Menendez and Jerry Nava made false arrests, did not obtain a search warrant and should not used a stun gun on a 16-year-old girl when responding to a fight in February at the Village Green Apartments on Dixon Boulevard.

Menendez was recommended for termination while Nava resigned after facing a 48-hour suspension.

On Tuesday night, Dennis and his supporters will listen to a police operations study presented to City Council members by federal public safety management workers.

That group can recommend whether or not to create a citizens police review board.

"We're going to bring an army in here tonight," Dennis said about the expected turnout.

A 68-year-old woman mentioned in one of a half-dozen other reports in which Menendez was cited for violating policy and procedure said she fears retaliation.

"He was like a madman, like a crazy man," she said about her dealings with Menendez.

Cocoa resident Shykeria Hardy said she's going to City Hall to support Menendez.

Hardy said Menendez was a good officer who loved the community and helped her pay for her 8-year-old son's school supplies.

"He is not this angry man," Hardy said. "Everyone makes mistakes and I do believe maybe he should be punished, but I don't think he should be terminated."

Dennis' best hope is that council members will vote to create a police review board during the meeting Tuesday night.

"This community wants accountability," he said.

Some other citizens attending the meeting said they think an oversight board is unnecessary.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.