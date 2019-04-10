Camel goes shopping at PetSmart

MUSKEGON, Mich. - First, there was Oliver the African Watusi in Petco. Now, there’s a camel making a visit to PetSmart.

Jeffrey, a camel with Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, went on an adventure Sunday to his local PetSmart in Muskegon, Michigan.

You can see when Jeffrey enters the door, he has to dip down a bit so his hump fits through the doorway.

He’s then paraded around the store, visits shoppers and delights everyone along the way.

Lewis Farms told News 6 that Jeffrey was working with a trainer that day on riding in a trailer so he could be safely transported when needed for weighing and shots. His owners contacted PetSmart for permission before bringing Jeffrey in.

Petco’s policy is that any leashed pet is welcome in its stores, but PetSmart’s policy gives a list of accepted pets, and those deemed non-traditional are not permitted. A camel was not on the list.

Who knows which animal we’ll see next making a visit to a pet store.

