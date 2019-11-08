EUSTIS, Fla. - Cameras could be added in Eustis to catch litterbugs.

Eustis commissioners are making their first step toward cracking down on littering.

The commissioners moved forward Thursday to increase fines for littering.

Signs would also be put up to alert people about potential fines.

The proposal also mentioned putting in cameras in some problem areas.

Commissioners hope the cameras would deter people from leaving trash on the ground.

The first reading was approved, and a second reading will be held at a future meeting.





