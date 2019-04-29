Camp counselor accused of molesting child, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A former camp counselor molested a young girl on multiple occasions while working with the Boys & Girls Club several years ago, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Dontia Deone Mobley, 34, was arrested Monday morning in connection with the abuse that allegedly happened between May 2011 and August 2012.

The victim told detectives that she was 9 or 10 years old when Mobley touched her inappropriately while she attended a Boys & Girls Club summer camp, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Mobley confessed to molesting the victim.

“This person used his position of authority to abuse a young child,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope he is prosecuted to the furthest extent possible so that he cannot prey on anyone else. He deserves to serve the rest of his life in prison. Our detectives did a great job in closing this difficult case.”

Mobley is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years old. He's previously faced charges in Flagler County of aggravated child abuse, lewd and lascivious molestation and violation of felony probation.

