Can motorized wheelchairs travel on roadways?

ORLANDO, Fla. - We all know there are exceptions for drivers who have a disabled parking decal or a registered license plate with a disabled exception. However, News 6 investigative reporter Mike DeForest witnessed something rather interesting.

DeForest sent in video of an individual on a motorized scooter traveling east in the center lanes of Clarcona Ocoee Road.

Now, I’m not saying there is anything wrong with simply driving around. What I am saying is driving an electric scooter down the center of a major roadway might be a problem. Not only is what this operator is doing illegal, but it is also extremely dangerous.

Let’s talk about what can happen from the side of law enforcement. Just based off of what I’m looking at here in this video, the operator of this electric wheelchair could receive several different type of traffic violations. Those could range from obstructing the roadway and impeding the flow of traffic to driving an unauthorized vehicle on a public roadway.

If you look closely, the operator also has a passenger tightly holding onto the left side of the wheelchair. Not only are you not allowed to ride on the exterior of the vehicle, but common sense would dictate that this might not be a good idea.

I can always count on Mike to find some random things across Central Florida. This one is for the books.

