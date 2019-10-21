Can you handle sudsy, spooky fun at this haunted car wash

If your car needs a good wash and you love getting scared, this Ohio haunted car wash is just for you.

A car wash in Brunswick,Ohio, decided to turn its facility into a spooky experience leading up to Halloween.

Instead of being trapped in a haunted house, you're trapped in your car while water and soap rain down and creepy-looking clowns stare you down.

One drive through the car wash will cost you $20.

You'll pull away with a clean car and good scare. What more could you ask for?



