Can you help? Sheriff wants to know who burglarized Melbourne Beach home

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Two men entered a Melbourne Beach condominium through a broken window, then proceeded to steal a washer and dryer set, a large area rug, a wooden coffee table and three electric pull-down hurricane shutters, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The pair were caught on surveillance video.

The men also stole 19 additional hurricane shutters from the condo complex, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t sure who these burglars are, so they’re asking for help from the community.

Deputies said the burglars are men in their 20s. One has several tattoos on his legs, and the other has lightly colored hair and facial hair.

The break-in took place in late April.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Samantha Grimes of the South Precinct General Crimes Unit at 321-253-6683, or CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

All calls to CRIMELINE are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.