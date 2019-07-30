Canaveral Lock at Port Canaveral to close for four months for repairs

The Canaveral Lock at Port Canaveral will be closed for repairs and other maintenance work for four months, starting Dec. 1. (Photo: CANAVERAL PORT AUTHORITY PHOTO)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to close the Canaveral Lock at Port Canaveral for repairs and other maintenance work for four months, starting Dec. 1.

The closing will affect the operators of a variety of vessels that traverse the lock, which is located between the port’s West Turning Basin and the Banana River, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Petroleum, spacecraft components and the catch of commercial fishing vessels are major commodities that pass through the lock, according to the port.

The Corps of Engineers said the maintenance work is necessary to repair aging and damaged infrastructure, in addition to improving public and vessel safety.

"The port recognizes the importance of Canaveral Lock and the maintenance required for the dependability and future operation of the lock," Port Canaveral said in a statement issued this week.

Operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, the lock reduces tidal current velocities in Canaveral Harbor, prevents entry of hurricane tides into the river and prevents saltwater intrusion.

The lock changes water levels by an average of 3 to 4 feet by releasing water from the ocean side to the river side or vice versa.

During the maintenance closure — the first in 10 years — water will be removed from the lock chamber, enabling crews to perform inspections, replace corroded steel structures, paint, install new gate seals and repair manatee protection system components.

Barges, floating cranes and divers will be working in the lock entrance, requiring vessel operators in the area to use minimal speed and caution for safety.

The lock was built in 1965 by the Army Corps of Engineers to provide vessels with a safe passage from the river to Port Canaveral and the Atlantic Ocean, Florida Today reported.

Canaveral Lock has a 47-ton sector gate that’s 23 feet high, 54 feet wide and 54 feet across the end. The lock chamber is made of earthen walls with a stone bottom and stone riprap on its walls.

It is the largest navigation lock in Florida, and was built bigger than planned to allow passage of Saturn boosters that sent Apollo rockets into space for NASA.

Five Army Corps of Engineers staff members work at the lock.

The public can provide comment on the upcoming planned maintenance until Thursday to the Army Corps of Engineers.These can be emailed to Gary.L.Hipkins@usace.army.mil or mailed to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 525 Ridgelawn Road, Clewiston, FL 33440 Attention: Gary Hipkins

