Candlelight vigil planned for missing Apopka fisherman

APOPKA, Fla. - Family and friends of a missing Apopka fisherman will gather Wednesday in South Florida for a candlelight vigil.
The ceremony for Nik Kayler will be held at Lake Okeechobee.
More News Headlines
Kayler disappeared after competing in a fishing tournament at the lake last week.
Investigators later found the boat capsized and another fisherman, but not Kayler.
His brother is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who finds Kayler.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.