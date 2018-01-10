News

Candlelight vigil planned for missing Apopka fisherman

Family, friends of Nik Kayler to gather near Lake Okeechobee

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer
APOPKA, Fla. - Family and friends of a missing Apopka fisherman will gather Wednesday in South Florida for a candlelight vigil. 

The ceremony for Nik Kayler will be held at Lake Okeechobee. 

Kayler disappeared after competing in a fishing tournament at the lake last week. 

Investigators later found the boat capsized and another fisherman, but not Kayler. 

His brother is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who finds Kayler.

 

 

 

