Can't-miss events around Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Not sure how to spend your weekend? Take a look at this list of events happening around Orlando to see if there's anything that interests you.
Friday
Orlando Boat Show and Orlando’s Largest RV Show
Aug. 17-19, 10 a.m.
Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
Price: $8
Browse boats or recreational vehicles while at the Orange County Convention Center.
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Aug. 17
Magic Kingdom – Walt Disney World
Attend the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
Aug. 17, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Lake Eola
Watch the airing of “Peter Rabbit.”
Saturday
Camp Gladiator Stadium Takeover
Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to noon
Camping World Stadium
287 South Tampa Ave.
Work out for free on the field with Camp Gladiator.
Celebration of Running 5K Presented by Florida Hospital
Aug 18, 7:30 a.m.
Orlando Cultural Park
530 E. Princeton St.
Price: $38-$45
Kick off the Florida running season with this 5K.
Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
Price: $5-$10
Discover all that Central Florida has to offer for families
Aug. 18, noon to 4 p.m.
Eagle Nest Park
5165 Metrowest Blvd.
Enjoy vendors, demonstrations, cooking classes and more centered on vegan food.
Aug. 18, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Price: $5-$105
Monster Trucks take over the Amway Center.
Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Bright House Networks Stadium
UCF campus
Meet the UCF football team, coaches and other fall sports teams.
Aug. 18, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Centennial Park
10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
Watch a showing of “A Wrinkle in Time.”
Sunday
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Aug. 19, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
Kissimmee
Watch “Lilo & Stitch.”
