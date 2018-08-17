Can't-miss events around Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Not sure how to spend your weekend? Take a look at this list of events happening around Orlando to see if there's anything that interests you.



Friday

Orlando Boat Show and Orlando’s Largest RV Show

Aug. 17-19, 10 a.m.

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Price: $8

Browse boats or recreational vehicles while at the Orange County Convention Center.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Aug. 17

Magic Kingdom – Walt Disney World

Attend the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Movieola

Aug. 17, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lake Eola

Watch the airing of “Peter Rabbit.”



Saturday

Camp Gladiator Stadium Takeover

Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to noon

Camping World Stadium

287 South Tampa Ave.

Work out for free on the field with Camp Gladiator.

Celebration of Running 5K Presented by Florida Hospital

Aug 18, 7:30 a.m.

Orlando Cultural Park

530 E. Princeton St.

Price: $38-$45

Kick off the Florida running season with this 5K.



Florida Kids and Family Expo

Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Price: $5-$10

Discover all that Central Florida has to offer for families

Orlando Vegan Fest

Aug. 18, noon to 4 p.m.

Eagle Nest Park

5165 Metrowest Blvd.

Enjoy vendors, demonstrations, cooking classes and more centered on vegan food.

Monster Jam Triple Threat

Aug. 18, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Amway Center

400 W. Church St.

Price: $5-$105

Monster Trucks take over the Amway Center.

UCF Fan Fest

Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Bright House Networks Stadium

UCF campus

Meet the UCF football team, coaches and other fall sports teams.

St. Cloud Movie in the Park

Aug. 18, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Centennial Park

10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Watch a showing of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Sunday

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Kissimmee

Watch “Lilo & Stitch.”



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.