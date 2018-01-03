Capital One customers report double charges on bank accounts

MCLEAN, VA - MARCH 13: The Capital One headquarters is shown March 13, 2006 in Mclean, Virginia. It was announced that Capital One Financial Corp. is buying North Fork Bancorp. Inc. in a transaction valued at nearly $15 billion. (Photo by…

If you're a Capital One customer, you may want to check your account statement.

Capital One has confirmed that some customers are seeing duplicate charges on their accounts, resulting in pending charges and negative balances.

"We apologize that some Customers are seeing duplicate debit card transactions & experiencing long phone hold times. All hands are on deck working on a fix & Customers won't be responsible for any fees due to this issue. For updates, login online or via the mobile app," the company posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

It's unclear what causes the error messages but customers are not happy.

50min wait time. $700 in double charges. They said yes give us a couple of hours. Now, I check again and my acct is worse ,overdrawn by $350! I have no funds today. Glad you have time to send out cheeky tweets that make this issue sound cute. You just lost a loyal customer. — nino (@ninostress) January 3, 2018

