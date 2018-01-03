Capsized boat leaves 3 adults stranded on island in Intracoastal Waterway

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Three adults were stranded on an island in the middle of the Intracoastal Waterway after their boat capsized in the water Wednesday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the three people, who are wearing life vests, were not injured. It's unknown what caused their 14-foot boat to capsize.

The island is on the east side of the river.

Officials said the Coast Guard rescued the stranded boaters shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.