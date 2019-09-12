Car break-in suspect leaves blood at scene of crime, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man said he was peer pressured into committing car burglaries with four other men before the group planned to go have sex with a group of women, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a Toyota RAV4 was burglarized on Feb. 7 at Della Vita Apartments and they found blood near the vehicle.

A sample was collected and submitted to the law enforcement DNA database and eventually, a hit came back showing that the blood was a match for two men who are twins.

Lavon Gibbons, 19, and his identical twin were brought in for questioning on Monday and Gibbons immediately admitted that he was responsible, according to the report.

Deputies said Gibbons told them he was with four men, and as they were on the way to have sex with some women, they decided to stop and break into vehicles.

Gibbons said he originally wanted to stay behind in the car while the others committed the burglaries but the men started making fun of him and calling him names, records show.

Deputies said one of the men got Gibbons out of the car and showed him how to use a window punch tool. When Gibbons reached inside the vehicle to pull out some items, he cut himself on the broken glass so he went back to wait in the car, according to authorities.

Gibbons said that when the men came back about 20 minutes later, he asked them to take him home since they planned to commit more vehicle burglaries and he didn't want to be involved.

He was arrested on charges of burglary of a conveyance and petit theft.

