Woman killed in single-vehicle crash, Clermont police say

CLERMONT, Fla. - A woman was killing in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont on Thursday morning, police said.

Clermont police said a white Cadillac sedan with a man and one woman inside was traveling on Hammock Ridge Road approaching U.S. Highway 27 around 2:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into a retaining wall.

Authorities have not said who was driving the vehicle but noted that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Jasmin Romero, 32, died shortly after arriving at a hospital, according to authorities.

The man who was in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

