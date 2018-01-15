Car crashes in aftermath of Pine Hills shootout, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - No one was injured when the occupants of two vehicles shot at each other in Pine Hills Sunday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a black Infiniti truck and a black Nissan sedan were involved in the shooting at 11:22 p.m. at North Pine Hills Road and Belco Drive.

The Infiniti truck sped away from the scene before deputies arrived and the Nissan sedan crashed into the perimeter gate of the Seville Place Apartments, a news release said.

The three occupants of the Nissan were uncooperative and declined to press charges, according to authorities. Their names were not released.

