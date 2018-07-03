FHP: Jeep driver ticketed after crashing into apartment building near UCF

Sky 6 video shows this vehicle crashed into a building at 3600 Aristotle Avenue in Orange County on July 3, 2018.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Jeep SUV crashed into an apartment near the University of Central Florida on Tuesday afternoon, Orange County Fire Rescue officials said.

The crash was reported at 4:26 p.m. at the Marquee apartments on Aristotle Avenue. The two-story building is off North Alafaya Trial and south of University Boulevard.

An Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle was up and walking around uninjured.

The 23-year-old driver was ticketed for reckless driving, after he told Florida Highway Patrol troopers he didn't know why he was unable to stop from crashing into the building.

People were inside the building at the time, but no one was injured, according to FHP.

Authorities said there was damage to the building and fire rescue notified the building management and water department.

