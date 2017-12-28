Car crashes into Deltona home almost hits Virgin Mary statue

DELTONA, Fla. - A close call for Joanna Soto and her three-year-old son Thursday morning when car crashed into their home.

Pieces of their wall were found shattered. A statue of the Virgin Mary in front of the home, nearly missed by the vehicle.

"I was scared! I was worried about the lady in the car! I was worried the car was going to catch fire." said Soto.

Soto was about to eat breakfast with her son when they heard the loud bang. Deltona Fire officials say the driver veered her car into an SUV parked right in front of Soto's house.

"I heard two booms one right after another and I thought it was a garbage truck or something." She said.

According to deputies, two other cars traveling on Saxon collided as a result.

Several neighbors told News 6 the intersection at Freeport and Saxon is way too dangerous and have seen other wrecks occur in the past.

Rescue workers transported a total of five people all of whom suffered only minor injuries.

