EATONVILLE, Fla. - A pregnant woman was injured Monday when a car crashed into a church in Orange County, officials said.

The crash was reported at 10:07 a.m. at the Agape Temple of Faith at 997 Kennedy Blvd.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said a woman who is five months pregnant was taken to Advent Health with scrapes and cuts to her head and nose.

No other details have been released.







