News

Car crashes into house in Volusia County

The incident happened on Beal Street in Deltona area

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A car crashed into a house in Volusia County on Wednesday.

This happened at the corner of Tower Avenue and Beal Street in the Deltona area. 

More News Headlines

Fire crews said the driver may have suffered a medical episode. 

 

No one in the home was injured in the incident. 

The truck took out a load bearing weall and crews had to shore it up to keep the roof from collapsing. 

 

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.