Car crashes into house in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A car crashed into a house in Volusia County on Wednesday.

This happened at the corner of Tower Avenue and Beal Street in the Deltona area.

Fire crews said the driver may have suffered a medical episode.

#BREAKING Truck crashes into home in Deltona. Driver taken to hospital. Fire crews say he may have suffered a medical episode @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Jf4tImz8wG — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) May 8, 2019

No one in the home was injured in the incident.

The truck took out a load bearing weall and crews had to shore it up to keep the roof from collapsing.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

