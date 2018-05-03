Car crashes into Ocala elementary school during police pursuit

OCALA, Fla. - A man is facing carjacking charges after crashing into NH Jones Elementary School in Ocala during a pursuit Wednesday, police said.

Ocala Police Department officials said the 66-year-old victim was sitting in her Toyota Camry in the parking lot of a CVS at 1719 S.E. Lake Weir Ave. when Michael C. Jenkins, 34, pulled her out of her car by her arm, got in the car and left the area.

After locating the vehicle on South Magnolia Avenue, police said they gave chase until Jenkins crashed the car into the elementary school.

Jenkins was taken to an area hospital due to a suspicion he was under the influence of an illegal substance.

A witness, Rosanetta Williams, told detectives she dropped Jenkins off at the CVS, where he told her he was meeting someone to pick up a check. She said when he got out of her car he went toward the entrance, but she then saw him driving away in a silver car.

During a photographic lineup, the victim, Williams and a CVS clerk picked out Jenkins' photo, identifying him as the assailant in the incident.

Jenkins has been charged with carjacking, and officials said additional charges of fleeing and eluding are in progress.

