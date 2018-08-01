Car crashes into Orlando apartment building, displacing residents

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said a car crashed into a Parramore apartment building Wednesday, displacing more than a dozen residents.
Orlando police and firefighters responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. on Westmoreland Drive, officials said, where the vehicle had crashed into the side of the building, knocking out the power.
Orlando fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital on basic life support and that 12 to 15 residents were displaced.
A resident in the building told News 6 the vehicle crashed into her kitchen and bedroom, but thankfully she was unjured. The resident said the crash happened after a road-rage incident, but police have not confirmed that information.
