Car crashes into Orlando apartment building, displacing residents

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said a car crashed into a Parramore apartment building Wednesday, displacing more than a dozen residents.

Orlando police and firefighters responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. on Westmoreland Drive, officials said, where the vehicle had crashed into the side of the building, knocking out the power.

Orlando fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital on basic life support and that 12 to 15 residents were displaced.

A resident in the building told News 6 the vehicle crashed into her kitchen and bedroom, but thankfully she was unjured. The resident said the crash happened after a road-rage incident, but police have not confirmed that information.

