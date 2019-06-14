News

Car crashes into Orlando worship center

No one was injured in incident

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
PHOTO CREDIT: Orlando Fire Department

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department said a car crashed into a worship center on L B McLeod Road.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the incident happened just an hour before a service was supposed to start.

No one was injured in the incident, according to investigators.

At this time we do not know what caused the car to crash into the church.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 
 

